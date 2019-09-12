Here’s how to get free hash browns from Burger King this week
Burger King has joined McDonald’s this week in offering freebies to anybody who buys breakfast from their local branch.
McDonalds already promised free McMuffins to anybody who orders a hot drink - and now it customers who buy a breakfast meal through the Burger King app will be entitled to a free portion of hash browns.
What is on the Burger King breakfast menu?
The promotion celebrates the launch of Burger King’s breakfast menu, which features everything from bacon butties to a special breakfast burger.
Known as The Breakfast King, the burger is a new addition to the menu and is made up of a freshly flame-grilled Whopper patty, crispy bacon, two eggs, and American cheese in a toasted brioche bun.
But if having a burger for breakfast feels like a step too far, you can go for the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich instead.
Other, more traditional options range from a bacon or sausage butty to a sausage and egg sandwich, or Quaker’s porridge.
How do I claim my free hash browns?
The offer runs until this Friday (13 Sep).
In order to claim your free hash browns you need to make your order a meal deal by adding a drink. This could be coffee, tea or hot chocolate.
You can only redeem the offer if you order through the Burger King app. It is not possible to claim them by ordering in-store.