Wanted man hiding in attic falls through ceiling - directly above police officer

This bizarre video shows the moment a man who was allegedly hiding from police in an attic fell through the ceiling - leaving his leg dangling inches above a waiting officer.

Matty Walsh, 24, was at a party with some friends when he heard a banging at the door and someone shout "police" - at which point one of the group vanished.

He said that he had no idea who the man was, how he got there, or where he went when the police knocked on the door in Rochdale, Manchester.

But he said police came in and declared they were looking for an alleged suspect - before there was a loud creak from the ceiling.

A hole appeared in the roof and plaster rained down on the police officer as a man's leg appeared through the ceiling.

SWNS

Mr Walsh said: "We heard a cracking and the police said, 'who's in the roof'?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The next thing a foot comes in and the plaster comes down and almost hits the copper on the head.

"There was no way out and he came down when they went to get him, there was no way out so he just gave up.

"We were all having a laugh about it, I don't know what the coppers thought of it."

As Mr Walsh filmed the two officers interviewing a party-goer on the sofa on the opposite side of the room, a loud creak can be heard coming from the roof.

Mr Walsh, a builder, said he realised what was happening and filmed the incident on May 31, to put on Snapchat.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a man had been arrested at the party following an earlier domestic assault.

They said: "Shortly after 02.00am on Saturday, June 1, officers responded to reports of a domestic assault in Rochdale.