You could be paid £500 to go on a luxury cruise around Croatia - here’s how to apply

If you’re a foodie who would jump at a free trip to Croatia, then you could be in luck.

A cruise company is offering the opportunity for one person to win a free food and wine trip along the Croatian coast - and you’ll even be paid £500 for your time.

Searching for a ‘taste tester’

Croatian travel company Cruise Croatia is currently searching for a Taste Tester to trial their new seven day holidays.

The successful applicant will stay on a luxury yacht cruise ship with a private balcony room for a week, travelling from Split to Dubrovnik, exploring the coast line and the Dalmatian islands on the way.

The job advert reads, “Calling all foodies and wine connoisseurs. We are looking to hire a taste tester for our brand new ‘Food and Wine’ cruise in October 2020.

“If sailing around the Croatian coastline eating food and drinking wine while getting paid sounds like your dream job, then you’re in luck.”

Fancy a trip to Croatia? (Photo: Shutterstock)

What’s the job?

You will get the opportunity to visit oyster farms, alongside as some of the 800 traditional wineries where you can sample some of the richest foods of the region.

Local cooking experiences will also be included in the trip, where you will be taught how to cook some of the finest meals that have been passed down through generations.

Tours of the Krka National Park and visits to Hvar and Vis are also part of the trip, with breakfast, a four-course lunch and a wine pairing included every day of the trip.

Applicants will need to be a keen foodie and drinker, with knowledge of wines and gourmet food, giving detailed reviews of both the menus and excursions.

How can I apply?

If you’re wanting to apply you can do so on the Cruise Croatia website, explaining why you deserve this opportunity.

Applicants must be over 18 and flights are not included.The deadline for applications is Wednesday 4 September 2019, and you need to be able to travel on 10 October 2020.