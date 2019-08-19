Reports of hand grenade found in Hartlepool home
A hand grenade has reportedly been discovered in the loft of a Hartlepool home.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 22:01
Reports on social media say houses were evacuated in the Oxford Road area this evening after the army bomb disposal squad was called.
Several people on-line reported that a grenade had been found in the attic of a house in Wordsworth Avenue.
The Mail contacted Cleveland Police in an effort to confirm the reports but no-one was available to comment.