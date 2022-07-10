Rescue operation takes place at Seaton Carew beach after woman falls unconscious by rocks

The incident occurred at around 3.20pm on Saturday, July 9 and involved teams from North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), the Coastguard and the fire service.

The woman fell unconscious by the rocks next to the promenade near Mainsforth Terrace, with NEAS sending an emergency ambulance along with a clinical team leader.

Following the rescue, the woman was sent to North Tees Hospital.

The incident took place on Saturday, July 9 at Seaton Carew.

A NEAS spokesperson confirmed to the Mail: "We received a call to 999 at 15:21 this afternoon (Saturday) with concern for a person found unconscious on rocks next to the promenade near Mainsforth Terrace in Hartlepool.