Residents evacuated from block of flats after fire breaks out

Residents had to leave their flats after fire broke out.

Crews were called to Prior Court, in Low Grange Avenue, Billingham just after 5.35am today.

The blaze had broken out on the 11th floor of the building.

Fire officers and police helped to get residents out before dealing with the fire.

Crews from Billingham, Hartlepool, Stockton and Middlesbrough rushed to the scene, with a hydraulic platform also brought from Saltburn station.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and two jets put out the fire by 7.20am.

No-one was hurt and an investigation is now underway into the cause of the blaze.