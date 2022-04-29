RNLI volunteers called out to a yacht with mechanical problems at the entrance of Hartlepool Marina

Crews were called at 6.40pm on Thursday, April 28, to assist the stricken vessel, which had four people on board, at the entrance to Hartlepool Marina.
The Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat “Solihull” was launched just five minutes after receiving the call and was alongside the yacht shortly afterwards.
Due to the low tide, volunteers were able to tow the vessel the short distance to Kafiga Landings at the Headland before heading back out to sea to take part in a training exercise.
Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay put the fast response to the emergency down to the fact that the team were ready to take part in training.
He said: “This was a routine tow job that the volunteer crew train for on a regular basis and we were already kitted up to carry out a training exercise hence the quick launch”.