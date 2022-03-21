Road closures in place after Hartlepool 999 incident involving a bus and two pedestrians

The incident happened at around 8.15am on Monday, March 20, in Catcote Road, near the Dalkeith Road junction.

Cleveland Police have confirmed a bus and two male pedestrians were involved.

Emergency services are on the scene and road closures and diversions are in place.

The incident happened just after 8am on Monday morning.

Catcote Road is closed between its junctions with Dalkeith Road and Catcote Road.

Updates to follow.

