Road closures in place after Hartlepool 999 incident involving a bus and two pedestrians

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Hartlepool involving a bus.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:04 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:08 am

The incident happened at around 8.15am on Monday, March 20, in Catcote Road, near the Dalkeith Road junction.

Cleveland Police have confirmed a bus and two male pedestrians were involved.

Emergency services are on the scene and road closures and diversions are in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident happened just after 8am on Monday morning.

Catcote Road is closed between its junctions with Dalkeith Road and Catcote Road.

Updates to follow.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Emergency servicesHartlepoolCleveland Police