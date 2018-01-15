'Roads revolution' competition launched on ideas to shape UK highways for driverless vehicles

Innovators and engineers are being encouraged to shape the future of the county's roads.

A competition involving bodies including Highways England will seek ideas for making the UK road network ready for connected and driverless vehicles, including using the latest technology.

It will look for ideas as to how existing infrastructure can be adapted, how roads shared by autonomous and driven vehicles can work, and how these changes can be introduced alongside charging networks for new electric cars.

It will also be looking for ideas that can work on different types of roads, whether a residential avenue, a high street or a motorway.

Entries will be judged by an expert panel, brought together from across industry, academia, regional government and the public sector.

Sir John Armitt, deputy chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission said: "We're seeing a revolution on our roads, as more and more people move away from the traditional petrol and diesel car and towards new electric vehicles, the next step, driverless cars, will make an even bigger impact.

"Our Roads For The Future competition offers the chance to be at the cutting edge of shaping how we travel for generations to come.

"That's why we want to put people's minds to this test.

"Whether from industry or academia, we want to see them submit their ideas for developing a world-class roads network that can meet the challenge that this new technology presents."

The Roads For The Future competition closes on March 14.

Five entries will go through to a second round, with each of these given up to £30,000 to develop their ideas further over a three-month period.

"The winning entry will then be announced later this year.