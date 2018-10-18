Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Friday, October 19, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

Brenda Road/Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

Roadworks are ongoing on the A179 near Hartlepool.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from October 1 to February 2019.

A689 Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool: Lane closure from the roundabout with Brenda Road to opposite Morrisons supermarket, installation of new water main, until October 19.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Oakesway, Hartlepool: Essential gas repair works, until October 22.

Dowson Road, Hartlepool: Traffic lights for work to replace gas pipes, until October 29.

West View Road: Road closure for railway bridge inspection works, until October 21.

Wiltshire Way: Road closure for crane lift for school class rooms, October 29-30.

All timings are approximate and subject to change.