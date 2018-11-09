Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, November 10, and beyond in Hartlepool

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24 to November 29.

Victoria Road: Full road closure for Remembrance Day parade, November 11, 10am to 12.45pm.

Truro Drive: Partial road closure for gas mains replacements, until November 12.

King Oswy Drive: Stop and go boards for CCTV sewer survey, November 22.

Ocean Road: Stop and go boards for CCTV sewer survey, until November 22.