Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, November 10, and beyond in Hartlepool

Last year's Remembrance Sunday service in Victory Square.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24 to November 29.

Victoria Road: Full road closure for Remembrance Day parade, November 11, 10am to 12.45pm.

Truro Drive: Partial road closure for gas mains replacements, until November 12.

King Oswy Drive: Stop and go boards for CCTV sewer survey, November 22.

Ocean Road: Stop and go boards for CCTV sewer survey, until November 22.