Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, April 18, in the Hartlepool area

Upcoming roadworks across the Hartlepool area include the following.
Upcoming roadworks across the Hartlepool area include the following.

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks across the Hartlepool area include the following:

Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for four weeks.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

A19 northbound A1231 Hylton Grange to A1290 Downhill Lane: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8 to 20, 8pm to 6am.

A19 northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm to 6am.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Three-way lights for electric works, April 16 to 27.

Shotton Lane, Shotton Colliery: Two-way lights for housing development works, April 23 to May 1.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer connection, until April 23.

C135 Wellfield Road, Wingate: Three-way lights for new HV electric supply, from April 16 to 27.