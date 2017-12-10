Roof collapses after huge fire in Wesley building

A structural engineer is set to assess the damage today after a huge fire inside the former Wesley building in Hartlepool.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at the former Wesley nightclub and church in Hartlepool last night.

Fire brigade officers at the scene today.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said they returned to the building at 8.20am today after the roof collapsed.

The fire was reported to Stranton Fire Station and saw several firefighters called to tackle the blaze at around 8.30pm yesterday.

Flames could be seen around 20ft above the roof of the former Wesleyan Church.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said a ground monitor, which is a floor-mounted jet, remains at the scene spraying water at the building.

Fire at the Wesley building. Picture by Tom Collins.

A fire brigade spokesman said the incident continues to be active and a structural engineer is due to visit the building today to carry out an assessment.

No one was injured in the blaze, which at its height saw five fire engines on the scene along with a command control unit, two hydraulic platforms and a welfare unit.

Firefighters were fighting the blaze were using the platforms to get closer to the flames in the roof space and upper floor of the building.

Victoria Road and Wesley Square were closed and people were advised to avoid these areas until further notice.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Wesley building. Picture by Tom Collins.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.

Onlookers could be seen around the area watching the operation as it unfolded.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Wesley building. Picture by Tom Collins.