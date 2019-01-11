Rugby club urges Hartlepool women to find their inner warrior

A rugby club is encouraging women to find their inner warrior.

Hartlepool Rovers is calling on females to take on a new challenge in 2019 and join its Warrior Camp.

The club wants to offer the introduction to the sport as a comfortable way for women to try something new.

Former England rugby international Vicky Macqueen said: “Rugby is a very sociable sport.

“The work you do together on the pitch bonds you on and off the pitch, and personally rugby has given me so many lifelong friends.

“Women should definitely try rugby because it is such an exhilarating feeling knowing that you are there with 14 other teammates that have got your back and you’re all striving for the same goal.”

The club is also encouraging women to bring a friend to the warrior camp to make it more comfortable.

A regular session will consist of paired activities to teach skills and techniques to the group.

Vicky added: “Rugby has a place for women of all shapes and sizes too, with different positions for different strengths.

“It really is a great sport for anyone, as well as a fantastic, fun way to stay both mentally and physically healthy.”

The camp is part of England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign to attract more women to take up contact rugby.

Rugby offers women the chance to build new friendships with like-minded people through a shared passion for breaking barriers and trying new experiences.

Clubs are held regularly across the country.

Hartlepool’s camp will take place on Wednesday, January 16, from 6.30pm to 8pm at the New Friarage on West View Road.