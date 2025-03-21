UK football fans can make Boston simply their best family-friendly World Cup base camp, secure in the knowledge USA's safest big city is set to extend widespread welcome, warm as City of Champions' midsummer climes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warmer even than clam chowder and lobster roll butter comforting signature dish delicacies.

Safety will be paramount across all 23 neighbourhoods, sharing community hospitality mission statement, making Massachusetts' capital premier choice for Premiership supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New England, fittingly, promises to next year be forefront for those following Three Lions - keen to heal 60 "years of hurt" competing in the globe's most popular showcase of sporting prowess - and fellow Home Nations' soccer squads.

UK visitors can make tracks for Boston Landing for further sporting excellence, Celtics' and Bruins' close range training sessions included (photo Boston Landing).jpg

Expectant throng of British tourists will breeze into harbour-hugging FIFA World Cup 26 host location like Atlantic zephyrs, almost 400 years after Blighty puritans settled at Shawmut Peninsula, long-standing transatlantic links still surviving with citizens' slang echoing 17th century pilgrim forefathers.

The Beautiful Game belongs in most beautiful of cities, boasting States' first lighthouse, public beach, gardens and subway - efficient to a T - delightful districts housing colonial homes on cobbled streets, cementing cultural ties with visiting Brits.

Shortest UK-US return flights, lasting little more than manageable seven-ish hours, before undemanding Logan Airport five-minute down town transfer, appeal equally attractively to we guests arriving "across the pond".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there's Celtics cagers' Irish connections and Red Sox baseballers' Liverpool FC shared ownership.

Visiting Brits can take time out from football to tour Boston Sports Museum and Heritage Hall at TD Garden, also home to passionate Bruins ice hockey and Celtics basketball fans (photo TD Garden)

For 'Sportstown USA' further information visit www.meetboston.com site. To create your own Boston sports tour visit https://mvptravel.co.uk/Boston site, MVP Travel having almost ten years’ experience creating best bespoke itineraries for true American sport experiences.

Beantown's established sports success amounts to much more than a hill of beans, also supporting Bruins ice hockey and New England Patriots American football teams as well as annually attracting since 1897 international runners to oldest established marathon.

You say you want a Revolution? Well, you know, New England Revs have had charter club footy foothold since 1996 formation, Boston's footballing tradition dating back to 19th century Common-based Oneida Club, first outside England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston's united goal now is to stage seven Stars and Stripes-spangled world class matches, including key play-off game and crucial quarter-final, repeating resounding success of 1994 World Cup as well as '99 and '03 women's finals.

You've seen the US sitcom, spanning 275 episodes over 11 seasons, now Brits can visit Boston's iconic Cheers bar where everybody knows your name

User-friendly NEC electrified railroad network also allows fervent fan bases to easily board 2,200 daily return trains to New York / New Jersey and Philadelphia sister sites to effortlessly continue to follow biggest, best tournament's 48-team expanded format's 104 fixtures.

Some 16 slots are available for UEFA teams, qualification starting this month, those wanting to attend latter stages able to pre-register interest at https://www.fifa.com/ FIFA website.

No tickets? No problem! Fan zones and watch parties aplenty will also generate, from June 11 opener, unforgettable atmospheres to live long in collective memories after July 19 conclusion, final half-time Super Bowl-style showbiz entertainment already being planned by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coinciding with Sail Boston maritime Semiquincentennial celebrations, marking country's 250-year independence, 2026 promises to be "super special," confirms city hall charismatic tourism, entertainment and sports supremo John Borders IV.

Floodlights will fall next year on Boston's Gillette Stadium, set to stage magnificent seven 2026 World Cup matches (photo New England Revolution).jpg

Here's how to stay ahead of the game in terms of travel as well as where best to visit, stay, eat and drink to ensure you're undisputed World Cup winner when it comes to enjoying Titletown's Greatest Show on Earth unforgettable experiences.

Where to visit:

Reappropriating the shaving giant's razor-sharp advertising campaign, Gillette Stadium guarantees "the best a fan can get".

Temporarily renamed Boston Stadium for the occasion, the 66,000-capacity venue will prove more popular around these parts even than homegrown goalkeeping hero Tim Howard, today Everton's US international ambassador, fondly recalled for legendary 16 shot-stop saves in single game before USMNT headed home from Brazil 2002 event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opened that same year, the Foxborough facility (https://www.gillettestadium.com/) is home to MLS side New England Revolution and NFL outfit New England Patriots, recent refurb boasting country's biggest outdoor high-definition video screen, spanning expansive 22,000 square feet.

Copa America Centenario and concerts various - including interminable rockers The Rolling Stones - have also taken centre stage at stadium offering 50,000-square feet glass-enclosed hospitality areas providing 360-degree connectivity between all crowded concourses.

Central to billionaire business boss Robert Kraft's kingdom, renovations include towering illuminated lighthouse Lantern Room observation deck while, outside, Patriots Place tailgaters will congregate en masse for BBQ and brew fest. imbued with #WeAre26 bonhomie and banter.

Everything in TD Garden is rosy ... and noisy! New England’s biggest indoor arena, commanding 33 names in 30 years since construction, annually attracts regional record 3.5 million visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conveniently located above North Station, the multi-purpose space (http://www.tdgarden.com/) each match welcomes 17,850 ice hockey fans and 19,156 basketball supporters in state where sport started, yet more guests for concerts featuring Beyoncé to Bruce Springsteen, post-punks U2 smashing capacity record.

But Bruins’ historic Stanley Cup triumph and Celtics’ championship victories - resplendent in emerald since 1940s rebrand owner Walter Brown decreed "Boston is full of Irishmen - we’ll put them in green uniforms" - live longest in locals' memories. All under one shared roof, uniquely designed as signature skate blade.

Here is also home to twin-level Sports Museum and Heritage Hall (https://www.sportsmuseum.org/), sporting half-mile of exhibits, entertaining and educational in equally impressive measure, celebrating sporting success as well as championing award-winning Boston vs Bullies and Stand Strong character-building educational programmes.

"America's Most Beloved Ballpark" Fenway Park, (https://www.mlb.com/) also oldest, has since 1912 acted as Major League Baseball magnet for fans of Red Sox hall of famers from Fisk - Carlton three-time Silver Slugger winner - to Williams - Ted's 19-year loyal service interrupted only by World and Korean wars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally legendary among 37,755 BoSox crowds that have sold out every game since 2003 are trademark The Triangle and Pesky's Pole as well as fabled copyright-shade Green Monster, oft-dented, overlooking left field from towering 37-and-a-bit feet. All principally owned, as Premier League champions-elect Liverpool FC, by John W Henry's FSG conglomerate.

Boston Landing (https://www.bostonlanding.co/) is Brighton area's vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood facility, lauded for state-of-the-art development, including New Balance Athletics' global HQ, Celtics' and Bruins' training facilities as well as second to none track and field facilities.

"This area has become a dynamic hub for professionals and residents, blending sports, business and community living," said a spokesman. And public sessions of all-action tennis, badminton, squash hybrid fast-paced sport that is pickleball!

F1 Arcade (https://f1arcade.com/) offers formula for friends' and families' fun in immersive Seaport style as simulated racing experts and inexperienced drivers alike assemble pit crews, start engines and await "lights out" for enjoyable electrifying experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bar, dine, race and earn at F1 Arcade, a social gaming experience that’s sure to get your engine revving. From rookie racer to seasoned speedster, our unique experience caters to all skill levels, giving everyone a chance to battle it out on the trac," promise hosts.

Where to dine (and wine!):

Tucked away beside Lovejoy Wharf waterfront, West End niche eatery Alcove (https://alcoveboston.com/) serves success on a plate as favoured pre-match meeting place.

Spearheaded by Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, among most respected and innovative restaurateurs, it is "uniquely inspired restaurant serving up fresh coastal dishes" while award-winning beverage team stir things up with classic cocktails.

Craic central The Dubliner (https://www.thedublinerboston.com/) - more Emerald Isle meets New World than Wexford's stateside Kennedy political dynasty - seamlessly segues worldwide televised sport with great grub and Guinness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stout hearts congregate for cèilidh, Irish eyes (other nationalities are available!) smiling wider than Charles River.

Share slice of traditional Italian life at authentic pizzeria bar Ducali (https://duca.li/). Favourite of North Enders, the pan-tastic restaurant holds pride of place along famous Freedom Trail within eyeshot of TD Garden.

Quality craft ales vie with Roman-themed toppings from parmigiana to prosciutto to, soppressata to stracciatella, to tickle tastebuds of most discerning diners.

Situated beneath bleachers - Fenway Park centrefield cheap seats so called because they're bleached by sunshine - lies Lansdowne Street attraction (https://www.bleacherbarboston.com/), affording uniquely unrivalled views few feet from crimson chair memorial to hallowed Hall of Famer Ted Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our patrons are treated to not only excellent food, drink and service, but unprecedented baseball experience year-round, with huge garage window directly overlooking the stadium, earning its title as one of the most exceptional sports bars in the world," said a spokesman.

Take time to experience Time Out Market (https://www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/eat-and-drink/), where curated selection of gourmet outlets reflect Fenway's finest food scene. Patioed art deco food hall and cultural market, encompassing expansive 29,000-square feet, is recipe for "culinary playground for some of Boston’s best restaurants and chefs".

Cold stations line one side, offering options for breakfast, lunch and dinner from crêpes to craft doughnuts, hand-rolled sushi to smoothies, facing hot kitchens firing filling fare, bar areas either end pouring refreshments including interesting wines and creative cocktails.

Sloane's (https://www.sloanesboston.com/) is go-to for "unapologetically delicious comfort food and cocktails". Nor should Food Network Chopped Champion connoisseur chef Sarah Wade say sorry for such heart-warming plates, expertly infused by nostalgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imaginatively titled cocktails and mocktails include Pear Necessities and Blackberry Bumble while drafts are toast of the town, foaming tankards from sub-five per cent ABV easy-drinking Notch Brewing Cerne Pivo black lager and Zero Gravity Green State Pilsner to headier heights of 6.6 per cent Bissel Bros Substance and Trillium Fort Point pale ales.

Saving arguably best 'til last, no visit is complete without calling at former Bull & Finch Pub (https://www.cheersboston.com/) "where everybody knows your name".

Iconic intimate surrounds inspired by popular '80s TV sitcom - springboarding acting careers of Ted Danson to Kirstie Alley, Woody Harrelson to Shelley Long - here is home to Norm Burger Hall of Fame, award-winning Clam Chowda as spicy as storylines surrounding Sam Malone, serial womaniser seamlessly swopping baseball pitcher for beer pitcher. Cheers!

Where to stay:

Pennyweight Hotel (https://www.pennyweighthotel.com/) stay is worth every penny ... or dime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superbly situated for all stadia, the perfectly positioned premises promise "epicenter of discovery in the heart of resilient past and innovative present".

The prime location, across the block from renowned sports, arts and entertainment hub TD Garden, is also within walking distance of attractions from Faneuil Hall to North End.

Back Bay to Beacon Hill, informative and adventurous walking tours cover Path of Presidents, Freedom, Women, Equality, Innovation, Native American, Black and Irish Heritage.

The urban oasis "melds timeless authenticity with contemporary spirit," guests enjoying stylish rooms, modern amenities and eclectic artful communal spaces, complemented by 155 On Portland inviting signature restaurant bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said a spokesman: "Our team of experts are ready to deliver best in class service, curated recommendations and immersive experiences."

Way to go:

Flying daily direct to Boston from Heathrow, Virgin Atlantic offers Premium Economy return fares from as little as £980 per person including checked baggage, complimentary food, drink, inflight entertainment and taxes, available by visiting https://www.virginatlantic.com/ or calling 0344 8747 747.

No better way for we northern types to start and end capital trips than letting Hull Trains take the strain.

Hull-London fares start from thrifty £31.50 each way, first class from value for money £55. Equally attractive fares to Kings Cross from down the line locations include Doncaster £18 standard travel, deals and fee-free bookings available at www.hulltrains.co.uk site.

Hull Trains now annually serves more than 1.5 million customers, almost 40,000 seats per week offered between Hull and London, supported by ten car services operating daily at key times.