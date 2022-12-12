News you can trust since 1877
Santa Claus and reindeer delight Hartlepool's Eskdale Academy with school visit

Pupils enjoyed a visit to their school by Father Christmas and one of his trusty reindeer.

By Toni HutchinsonContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The pair took time out of their busy schedule to visit Hartlepool’s Eskdale Academy.

A school spokesperson said: “The children were in awe when they saw the reindeer. Their little faces lit up as they got the opportunity to feed him moss that was brought all the way from the North Pole.

"Mrs Tweddle (nursery teacher) was very brave overcoming her fear with large animals. Merry Christmas from everyone at Eskdale Academy.”

Ms Killeen with pupils Lyla, Lily, Codey, Annabelle and Jake along with Santa, his Reindeer and his helper in front of the school's Queen Elizabeth and Paddington memorial.
