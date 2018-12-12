Santa delights hundreds of Hartlepool children on town tour

Santa has been delighting hundreds of Hartlepool children during an early visit to the town.

For the last three nights, Father Christmas and his elves have been spreading a little magic and festive cheer by touring the streets.

Santa delights children during Hartlepool Round Table's Santa Run of the town.

It is organised by members of the Hartlepool Round Table charitable organisation.

Paul Thompson, chairman of Hartlepool Round Table, said: “It has been really busy, probably the busiest we have ever had.

“In one night we went through 90 kilos of sweets.

“We brought this back two years ago and in our first year that is what we went through in an entire week.

“It is just because of the volume of children that have been out.”

Since Sunday, Santa and his team of elves have been touring different parts of Hartlepool to speak to young children about what they would like for Christmas and taking collection of their letters.

The first night took in the northern end of town including Clavering, the Headland and West View.

On Monday, he was out and about in Dyke House, Burbank and Belle Vue, while last night it was the turn of Seaton Carew, Fens, Owton Manor and Rift House.

Tonight is the last chance to see Santa when he will be visiting Elwick Road, Wansbeck Gardens, Osborne Road, St Paul’s Road, Murray Street, Sandringham Road, Suggitt Street, Weldeck Road, the Golden Lion pub in Dunston Road, Throston, Bishop Cuthbert and finishing at the Tall Ships pub.

It all happens between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Paul added: “Every single letter that we receive with a name and address will receive a reply from Santa Claus.

“It has been great. People have been patting us on the back and say they really appreciate what we are doing.

“One old boy said seeing kids smiling and neighbours out talking to each other has brought back a real sense of community spirit, and it is really humbling to hear that.”

All donations kindly received by the round table from the public will go towards their ongoing fundraising activities.