They donned their Santa hats, tried on their tinsel and showed off their best Christmas outfits.

We met dozens of your furry friends throughout the festive season for our annual Santa Paws pictures, and now we've narrowed down some of our favourites to the top 10. Now we've launched an online vote so you can crown this year's champion! So meet this year's delightful dogs, cute cats and a rather nice rabbit to boot!