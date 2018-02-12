Schoolboy robbed of iPhone after being punched and kicked to ground

A 15-year-old boy was left injured when he was punched and then kicked to the ground in a street robbery.

The attack happened on Merlin Way in Hartlepool when the victim was approached by the three, with one knocking him to the ground with blows and kicks.

Following the attack, the three took the victim’s iPhone 6s and then headed across the field towards the Throston Grange estate.

As a result of the robbery, the boy received minor injuries.

One of the males was wearing a distinctive red Armani bomber jacket and another male was wearing black Nike trainers with a reflective band around them which lit up.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday, January 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Laura Baker on 101, quoting event number 017338, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.