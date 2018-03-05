Seal pup struck by car on busy Hartlepool road

A seal pup was clipped by a car when it managed to get onto a Hartlepool road.

Police were called to Tees Road, a short distance from Seal Sands, earlier today after the mammal was found on the carriageway.

Officers from Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit helped get the animal off the road and it is now on its way to the vets.

The team tweeted via @ClevelandRPU and posted on Facebook: "Second animal rescue in two shifts.

"Yesterday was a stray jack Russell removed from the A174 Parkway after it bit the paramedic who stopped to assist.

"Off to a vets for a checkup.

"Today a seal pup was clipped by a car on Tees road, Hartlepool.

"that is now off the road and also off to a vets.

"Can't decide who disliked uniforms more."