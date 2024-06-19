Seaton Carew Golf Club members turn back the clock to mark club's 150th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaton Carew Golf Club continued the countdown to this summer’s English Amateur Championship by wearing period clothing to mark the club’s birthday.

Members young and old, men and women, turned back the clock to celebrate the golf club’s 150th anniversary by hitting the links with authentic hickory shafted clubs from more than a century ago.

Golfers played in a Texas Scramble format competition using the hickory shafted wooden headed brassie or irons – a far cry from what the world’s best amateurs will use when they head to Seaton Carew for the English Amateur between July 28-August 4.

Club secretary Roy Leonard said: “Because it’s our 150th anniversary we wanted to put something a little bit different on for the members. This provided an opportunity to play golf something like it was 150 years ago.

Members in historic attire at Seaton Carew Golf Club. PICTURES: Michael Cartwright/SCGC.

“We wanted to make it a family day so that everyone experienced the hickory way and we had 50 sets of clubs to share around.

“I managed to get myself some plus fours (trousers that extend four inches below the knee), a tweed jacket and a tweed cap - so hopefully I looked something similar to our predecessors of 150 years ago when they played here at Seaton Carew.”

Hickory Day was the perfect way to warm up for the big summer showpiece heading to Seaton Carew.

The English Amateur Championship heads to Seaton Carew for the first time at the end of July when the cream of amateur golf will form part of a 288-strong field that will initially be split for two qualifying rounds of stroke play over the first couple of days at Seaton Carew and Hartlepool golf clubs.

Members in historic attire at Seaton Carew. PICTURES: Michael Cartwright/SCGC.

The next four days will see the top 64 men and 32 women battle it out at Seaton Carew in a series of match play ties before the men’s and women’s 36-hole finals are played on the tenth oldest course in England on the Sunday.

Roy said: “The Hickory Day was quite a different experience to the English Amateur in late July when golfers will be playing with their ultra-modern clubs and balls.”

The English Amateur Championship has been played annually since 1925 and has previously been won by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey, Nick Faldo and Bronte Law.

This will be the first time the prestigious event has headed to Hartlepool.

Members in historic attire at Seaton Carew. PICTURES: Michael Cartwright/SCGC.

Roy said: “We are a busy club anyway with members and visitors, so hosting the tournament is going to be incredible. We are currently organising lots of volunteers for competition week.

“We are looking at car parking stewards, on the course scoring help, and for others to look after the practice ground.

“We will have almost 300 of the top amateur golfers, not only in this country but because of the qualification criteria they could be coming from as far away as Australia.”