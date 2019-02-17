Section of A1 motorway closed after 4x4 and trailer carrying gas cylinder catches fire

A section of the A1 had to be be closed after a 4x4 vehicle and its trailer carrying a gas cylinder caught fire this afternoon.

It happened on the southbound side of the road between the Bowburn and Bradbury junctions in County Durham.

Officers from Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene to put out the blaze.

Diversions were put in place but Highways England says all lanes have now been re-opened.

Drivers are being advised to pass through the area with care.

Highways England tweeted: #A1 southbound J61 #Bowburn to J60 #Bradbury, all lanes are now reopen; however, speeds remain in place as we await recovery of the vehicle.

"Please pass with care."