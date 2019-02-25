'She has shown everyone that anything is possible': Brave brain tumour battler hailed after climbing Roseberry Topping to help others

A courageous youngster who has battled a serious condition and had brain surgery eight time has been hailed as having 'shown everyone that anything is possible'.

Six-year-old Lyla O’Donovan climbed Roseberry Topping on Sunday along with a group of family and friends.

Lyla O'Donovan with dad Paul.

The little battler, who was just 18-months-old when she started to show symptoms of being poorly, bravely completed the feat and so far has raised more than £2,300 to help other children affected by health conditions.

It comes after Lyla had an MRI scan in September 2016 that revealed she had a non-cancerous brain tumour requiring emergency surgery.

Although the tumour was removed successfully, Lyla has had a number of health problems to contend with since, such as seizures, and also contracted meningitis at one stage.

Her family say that Lyla may need further brain surgery and have embarked on a mission to make as many memories as they can with her.

Lyla with her dad and other participants during the Roseberry Topping climb.

As part of this, dad Paul O’Donovan, a soldier from Hartlepool, and mum Kirsty, took on the challenge of climbing Roseberry Topping on the North York Moors with their daughter.

Lyla was also joined by two of her siblings Harry and Henry as well as family friends Angie Comerford from charity Hebburn Helps and Afif Amin. The pair have both supported Lyla in the past and will be joining the group with their families.

Proud dad Paul, 33, said Lyla was 'over the moon' when a well-wisher arranged Micky and Mini Mouse characters to come at the start point.

Paul added: "We started and Lyla was on my shoulders for a while but she did try her hardest and it was such a happy day, a day that I’ll never forget.

Lyla O'Donovan during her climb of Roseberry Topping.

"What she has done is shown everyone that anything is possible and hopefully inspired others.

"When she got to the top I could have cried with happiness.

"Everything she has had to battle in her life to get up there is just amazing, most adults don’t make it to the top and she went up the hard route. I have no other words to say, I am so so proud of her."

Just before Christmas last year Lyla underwent her eighth brain surgery to remove the ICP monitor which was used to measure the pressure in her head.

Lyla was raring to go before the Roseberry Topping climb.

Since then dad Paul said Lyla has continued to be extremely tired and said she is due to meet with doctors next week.

Despite this the brave youngster still continues to recognise the bravery of others along with her sister Lilley, 10.

The pair are handing out awards called ‘Lyla and Lilley’s Stars’ to youngsters around the world.

A fundraising page has been set up on Facebook to support their cause so that they can continue to hand out awards to deserving youngsters.

It will also help Lyla to fulfil her wishes.

People can still donate at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2401536139859221/?fundraiser_source=external_url

Little Lyla in hospital

The family also want Lyla to be nominated for a Pride of Britain Award. To nominate her visit: https://bit.ly/2ST77hX

