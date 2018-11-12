Shopping centre set for Christmas lights switch on event

Bosses at a shopping centre says visitors are in for a festive treat as it prepares to host its biggest yearly Christmas spectacular.

Castle Dene Shopping Centre in Peterlee is bringing something new to the table this year at its annual Christmas light switch on, which will feature an afternoon of festive entertainment including magic shows, dancing and singing, before the main event – Santa’s Parade.

There will also be a number of children’s special guests meeting and greeting shoppers, as well as Christmas market stalls, traditional fairground rides, free face painting and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 17, and visitors to Castle Dene will be able to enjoy unlimited free parking all day.

Suzanne Chaney, centre manager, said she hopes the switch on will be a great success and added that she is excited to spread the Christmas spirits across the centre.

She said: “This will undoubtedly be our biggest event of the year and I can’t wait to share what we have been working on with our shoppers.

“I am thrilled to see so many of our retailers and local traders wanting to get involved in the event, I think the day will really bring together our local community and I can’t wait to see the centre filled with the Christmas spirit.

“We will be honouring free unlimited parking all day, so I am hoping people will make the most out of it and join us for the celebrations.”

The afternoon will kick off at 2pm, with Santa’s Parade starting at approximately 3.45pm and the big light switch finale on at 4.15pm.

For more information about the event, visit www.castledeneshoppingcentre.co.uk.