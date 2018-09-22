Singer, aged 14, performs for Prince Charles at prestigious event

A teenage singer performed for Royalty after she wowed organisers while busking over the summer.

Lottie Willis showcased her talent when she performed for Prince Charles on his Royal visit to Alnwick Gardens at the weekend.

Lottie Willis at Alnwick Gardens

The 14-year-old singer, who has been a student at Miss Toni’s Academy of Singing & Performing Arts, in Hartlepool, wowed the organisers at a busking event during the summer holidays and was asked to return to be part of the entertainment on the day.

Lottie’s mum Lisa Willis, who lives in Peterlee, said: “The event was for carers and volunteers and Lottie was asked along to perform and have a the opportunity to perform for Prince Charles.

“It was awesome really and it was a fantastic opportunity for her.

“She busked at Alnwick Gardens over the summer that’s how the it had arose to get involved and we got an official invitation.

HRH Prince Charles at the start of his visit to The Alnwick Garden, accompanies by the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland. Picture by Jane Coltman.

“I’m extremely proud of her.

“She was super excited and really on it. She was proud to be asked to perform.”

Lottie, who attends The Academy at Shotton Hall, performed an hour-long set which included covers of Adele, Somebody to Love by Queen and With You from Ghost the Musical.

The Prince of Wales attended the event at Alnwick Gardens, held each year by the Duchess of Northumberland to honour people who give much to their communities.

“She loves performing and singing and I think ultimately that is what she wants to do,” added Lisa.

“We just encourage her as much as we can but she loves singing and you can see that in her performance.”

Lottie, who currently has a full scholarship at MTA for her singing lessons, has recently taken her Grade 5 rock school exam and gained 98% - the highest mark of the exam session.

Toni Parker-Harvey, owner of the singing and performing arts school, said: “It was a really great opportunity for her and such a great experience.

“For her to perform for Prince Charles is amazing.

“I’m really proud of her dedication since she started almost eight years ago. She’s always done really well in her exams she excels in everything she does.

“It was a really great opportunity for her to showcase her talent and represent MTA.”