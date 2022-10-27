Six arrested and nine people taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in West View Road at its junction with Shields Terrace, where a silver Ford Focus and a black Seat Leon collided at around 10.20pm on Wednesday night (October 26).

Police, paramedics and fire crews all attended the incident, which saw six people arrested and nine taken to hospital.

Cleveland Police said: “The 30-year-old man driving the silver Ford Focus was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees and released after receiving treatment for a fracture to his foot and dental and mouth injuries. After his release from hospital, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and released under investigation.

The scene of the incident on Thursday morning./Photo: Frank Reid

"His 34-year-old passenger was taken to University Hospital of North Tees complaining of pain to his shoulder and neck then released.”

“A number of men suspected to have been travelling in the Seat Leon were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees complaining of injury.

“A 27-year-old man received treatment for a cut to his head and was released from hospital;

“A 19-year-old man who sustained a fracture to his knee which required surgery was detained in the hospital overnight;

Emergency Services were called to Shields Terrace late on Wednesday night./Photo: Frank Reid

“A 16-year-old boy in the car sustained a fracture to his elbow which required surgery and was detained in the hospital overnight;

“A 16-year-old sustained a dislocated knee and was released from hospital;

“A 16-year-old sustained a fracture to his elbow which required surgery and was detained in the hospital overnight;

“An 18-year-old sustained soft tissue damage and was released from hospital;

The fire service has said seven people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“A man whose age is not known sustained a dislocated shoulder and was released from hospital.”

An 18-year-old, three 16-year-olds and a man whose age is unknown were also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. Cleveland Police has said they are all currently still in police custody.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent eight resources to the scene, including double crew ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), one specialist paramedic and one clinical team lead to the incident.