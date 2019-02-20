Six people - including two children - taken to hospital after serious road accident

Four adults and two children have been taken to hospital after a serious road accident in East Durham.

Three fire crews used specialised cutting equipment to release a man and a woman who were trapped in one of the two vehicles after the collision in Rodridge Lane, Station Town.

A serious accident has happened in Station Town.

The road was closed in both directions.

A spokeswoman for Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 11.10am to the scene by police following the crash.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision in Rodridge Lane, Station Town, which is just off the A19 between Peterlee and Hartlepool.

"We received the call at 11.04am.

"The incident involved two cars, carrying four adults and two children. All patients have been taken to James Cook Memorial Hospital.

"The patients had suffered a range of injuries, including legs, back, shoulder and abdominal.

"We had a number of resources at the scene - five double-crewed ambulances, a rapid response vehicle. two hazardous area response teams and also a trauma car.

"We had a senior care manager at the scene to manage the situation.

"The Great North Air Ambulance was also in attendance but was not required to take any patients to hospital."

"