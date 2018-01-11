Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling backs efforts to save Pools from going under

Hartlepool United president and Sky Sports anchorman Jeff Stelling issued a rallying call for people to get behind Pools and save the club from administration.

The high-profile fan backed efforts of fans who are trying to help raise the £200,000 that Pools needs to pay its bills by January 25.

The appeal helped to gather more than £2,000 for the cause in a matter of hours.

It comes as supporters also called for Pools fans in their masses to attend their next home game against Wrexham on January 20 and dubbed their campaign Save Pools Day.

Jeff joined calls by fans to pack out Victoria Park to boost the club’s fortunes both on and off the pitch, which has been backed by Hartlepool United Suporters Trust.

He said: “We have known for a little while it’s been coming. It is pretty obvious you can’t run a football club losing the amount of money we have been week in week out.

“As a fan it’s alarming, dismaying; it’s the worst thing that can happen to your football club.

“I have been going since the sixties. Of course there has been other crises but certainly in recent times this is the worst.

“I feel very much for the staff who work there.”

It is understood that Pools have until just January 25 to raise the money to pay its bills, including the players’ and staff’s wages.

Pools fan Rachel Cartwright has set up a page on the justgiving.com website.

And supporters are making January 20 a Save Pools Day and are using Twitter to spread the word.

On social media, Middlesbrough fans have also offered to come to the game as Boro are playing away that day in London.

Jeff said: “It’s great that the supporters are rallying round. Anything they can do has got to be good.

“Let’s fill the ground as we did for the Doncaster game last season and get the same sort of atmosphere going as we did then.

“Let’s put some money into the coffers and get some points on he board. Both those are going to be important.”

In December, Hartlepool United announced they were looking to sell the club or attract new investment after owner John Blackledge, under the banner of Sage Investments, decided he had taken the club as far as he could.

Jeff was quick to defend Mr Blackledge saying: “I understand he has put £1.8m of his own money into the football club.

“He has no connection to the town whatsoever and is probably going to walk away from this with nothing.

“I don’t think people should be too quick to point the finger at him.”