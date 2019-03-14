Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling defends Hartlepool against Channel 4 show depiction

Sky Sports presenter and Hartlepool son Jeff Stelling has defended the town on air against its portrayal on Channel Four's Skint Britain.

Jeff used his position on the Soccer Saturday results show at the weekend to highlight Hartlepool's positive features.

He reeled off a number of attractions including the marina, National Museum of the Royal Navy and picturesque villages.

He told viewers: "This is not a rant but those of you watching skint Britain this week will have seen some pictures of my hometown Hartlepool, and it did not paint it in a particularly good light.

"I'm not surprised because it was about poverty. But for goodness sake don't think it's all bad."

As well as the marina and Headland, Jeff also named the towns historic docks and navy museum, our beaches, and beautiful churches like St Hilda's and All Saints Stranton.

Love Hartlepool

A video of Jeff's message is being shared by the Love Hartlepool campaign which launched on Thursday and is being supported by the Hartlepool Mail.