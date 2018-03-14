Snow and ice set to return to North East as Met Office issues weather warning

Cold air from the Arctic is heading to the UK - and we're set to see more snow and ice in the region this weekend.

A range of severe weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for towards the end of the week - with the North East expected to be hit by the cold weather on Friday night, into Saturday.

Met Office forecasters have issued a Yellow weather warning for ice and snow, and it will come into force at 5pm on Friday.

Temperatures will gradually get colder as we head towards the weekend, with the weather not expected to get above 2°C on Saturday.

The Chief Forecaster's assessment said: "Rain will increasingly turn to hill snow above around 200m during Friday evening.

"By Saturday morning 5-10cm of snow may accumulate on high ground above 200m.

"Some snow is expected even to low levels overnight into Saturday morning across the warning area with a patchy 1-2cm possible in places."

The cold forecast comes just weeks after the region felt the chill of the Beast from the East, which closed roads, disrupted travel and closed schools across the country.