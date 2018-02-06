Sophie’s helping hand to other children with hair cut for Little Princess Trust

A kind-hearted schoolgirl is set to get the chop to help children suffering with hair loss.

Sophie Barrone, five, is to have eight inches of her locks cut off for charity later this month.

The hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults that have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Sophie is also raising money for the charity with her sponsored cut.

Mum Christine Horn, 28, has told of her pride.

She said: “Sophie has been due a haircut for a long time – she has really nice, long hair.

“I saw something on Facebook about donating hair to the Little Princess Trust, and asked Sophie about whether she’d like to donate some hair to them.

“She said she wanted to, and now she’s really looking forward to it.

“She has only really had small haircuts in the past, so this will be a bit new for her.

“I’m really proud of her, because she just wants to help other people.”

Sophie will have eight inches of her hair cut off.

The haircut will take place on February 23, and there are hopes that up to £500 can be raised.

Sophie, who attends Hesleden Primary School, lives at home with dad Andrew Barrone, 31, mum Christine, and sisters Cassidy Horn, seven, and Hallie Barrone, 17 weeks.

Christine, of Hillcrest Place, Hesleden, says her daughter is excited ahead of getting her new look.

She added: “Sophie’s hair is that long that she’ll probably hardly notice the difference.

You can donate to Sophie's fundraising appeal.

“It is a big thing for her, though, and she’s looking forward to her new look.

“We set an initial target of £250 for the fundraising, but we’re hoping we might end up with nearer £500.

“We’d just like to help as many people as possible.”

Children’s cancer charity the Little Princess Trust works with specialist suppliers and experienced hairdressers who offer wigs tailored to the individual child’s needs to give the most realistic look and feel, as close as possible to their original hair.

The charity’s mission is to supply real hair wigs to children suffering with cancer, for the duration of their treatment.

It also assists children with other conditions which also result in hair loss, the most common being alopecia.