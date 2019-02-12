Special celebration as Hartlepool United's oldest season ticket holder marks 96th birthday after backing the club for the last eight decades

Pools' oldest season ticket holder celebrated 96th birthday with special visit to The Vic.

When Hartlepool United heard that the club’s oldest season ticket holder was turning 96 bosses said they wanted to do something special for him to mark the occasion.

Craig Hignett and Luke James present Ron Veart with a birthday cake.

Ron Veart, born and bred in Hartlepool, has been following the club’s fortunes for the majority of his life having attended his first game at The Vic back in 1937.

Since then, he’s gone on to bear witness to some of the most historic and memorable games in the club’s history, including the epic FA Cup tie against Manchester United in 1957.

He’s also enjoyed watching some of Pools’ greatest ever players, including the legendary Watty Moore – a stalwart who made 472 appearances between 1948 and 1960 – whom he recalls was 'a wonderful centre-half'.

There are even some family ties between Ron and Pools – his nephew Bobby Veart made 73 appearances for the club in the early 1970s.

In order to help Ron celebrate his 96th birthday in style, Pools invited him and his son Gordon along to the ground on Monday afternoon to meet boss Craig Hignett as well as Ron’s current day favourite Luke James.

Ron and Gordon spent time with them in the manager’s office discussing all things Pools – past and present – before taking a walk out on to the hallowed turf upon which Ron has watched so many of the club’s stars perform over the years.

“I really enjoyed the afternoon and the chance to meet Craig and Luke,” said Ron. “I just want to say a big thank you to the people at Hartlepool United for arranging the visit – it’s a

memory that I won’t ever forget.”