Specialist police units deployed to Seaton Carew after concerns for man’s safety

Officers were called to Seaton Carew after concerns for the safety of a man.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 10th May 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

Police remained at the scene in Church Street overnight, with specialist units also deployed to the incident.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Wednesday morning: “Officers have been dealing with an incident overnight involving concerns for the safety of a man in Seaton Carew.

“The incident saw specialist units deployed to a scene in Church Street shortly after 8.30pm last night (Tuesday 9 May 2023).

Police remained at the scene overnight.Police remained at the scene overnight.
“Shortly before 7.45am today (Wednesday 10 May), the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.

“There was no threat to the wider public throughout this incident and officers thank the local community for their patience while officers while officers worked at the scene.”

