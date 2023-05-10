Specialist police units deployed to Seaton Carew after concerns for man’s safety
Officers were called to Seaton Carew after concerns for the safety of a man.
Police remained at the scene in Church Street overnight, with specialist units also deployed to the incident.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Wednesday morning: “Officers have been dealing with an incident overnight involving concerns for the safety of a man in Seaton Carew.
“The incident saw specialist units deployed to a scene in Church Street shortly after 8.30pm last night (Tuesday 9 May 2023).
“Shortly before 7.45am today (Wednesday 10 May), the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.
“There was no threat to the wider public throughout this incident and officers thank the local community for their patience while officers while officers worked at the scene.”