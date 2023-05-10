Specialist police units deployed to Seaton Carew after concerns for man’s safety

Police remained at the scene in Church Street overnight, with specialist units also deployed to the incident.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Wednesday morning: “Officers have been dealing with an incident overnight involving concerns for the safety of a man in Seaton Carew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident saw specialist units deployed to a scene in Church Street shortly after 8.30pm last night (Tuesday 9 May 2023).

Police remained at the scene overnight.

“Shortly before 7.45am today (Wednesday 10 May), the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.

“There was no threat to the wider public throughout this incident and officers thank the local community for their patience while officers while officers worked at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad