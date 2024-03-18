St Hild's Church of England School enters partial lock down.

St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, initially announced the safety measure on Monday, March 18, at around 3.40pm.

Scores of anxious relatives of pupils stood outside the school gates where there was also a significant police presence.

In a statement posted on social media at just after 5pm, the school wrote: “We want to inform you that the partial lockdown has been released.

“Children will now be dismissed from the school site year group by year group.

“We appreciate your co-operation and assistance during this time. Thank you for your understanding.

In an earlier statement on Facebook, the school had said: “We are following established safeguarding procedures to ensure the safety and well being of all of our pupils.

“We are following Cleveland Police advice due to an incident in the community outside of school.

"We will continue to keep parents and carers informed via text messages and social media platforms.

“The safety of all of our pupils is our number one priority.”