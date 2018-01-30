State-of-the-art new building planned for Hartlepool school

Plans have been submitted for a proposed major rebuild of English Martyrs School in Hartlepool as part of a £67m Government programme.

A planning application to demolish existing school buildings and create new state-of-the-art facilities has been submitted to town planning officials.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

English Martyrs, in Catcote Road, is one of five North East schools that have been awarded a total of £67m in funding in the second wave of the Government’s Priority Schools Building Programme.

The programme was set up to address the needs of schools most in need of major rebuilding or refurbishment.

Designs for English Martyrs propose knocking down the existing school buildings, not including the sixth form college, and building a ‘superblock’ including specialist teaching areas for computer, science and other departments.

A planning statement by development consultants Lichfields states: “The application proposals involve the demolition of a series of existing school buildings, and the construction of a new state-of-the-art educational facility.

Artist impression of English Martyrs School new building

“The new school building will comprise a single, three storey block of 9,854sqm building to replace the existing low level teaching blocks along Catcote Road.

“The new building will include a wide range of departments zoned around an external atrium in a U shape.

“The proposed new school will have a capacity of 1,750 students and 220 staff.”

The proposals also include a new hall and dining hall while outside they feature new playing pitches, seating and dining areas, chapel gardens and a social and activity street.

The new building would be on land mainly used as playing pitches currently which will be provided elsewhere.

Application papers say the building plans have been carefully planned to make sure the existing school can remain fully operational during construction.

Feedback from the surrounding community is reported to have been all positive with no concerns raised.

The planning application has been made by BAM Construction which has been appointed the preferred contractor by the Education and Skills Funding Agency for the development of five North East schools included in the Priority Schools Building Programme.

Hartlepool Borough Council will decide permission at a later date.

High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, is also included in the latest re-building programme.

It is currently working on plans for a £17m rebuild but has not yet reached the planning application stage.

A total of 277 schools nationwide were successful by being included in the latest second phase of the school rebuilding programme.