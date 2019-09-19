Steelworks fire declared a 'major incident' as two people injured following reports of explosion
A fire at a former steelworks has been declared a ‘major incident’ as two people injured at the Middlesbrough site.
Witnesses have reported hearing an explosion and and smoke plumes can be seen coming from one of the towers at SSI/British Steel, at South Bank.
Two people have been injured in the incident but the severity of their injuries is yet to be confirmed.
The fire is still ongoing and has now been declared as a ‘major incident’.
A Cleveland Police spokesman added: “Cleveland Police officers and emergency services colleagues remain on scene at the former SSI site in South Bank, which was evacuated following a report of a fire at around 2.15pm today.
“The fire is ongoing, however, it is contained and officers and Fire Brigade colleagues will remain on the scene overnight to continually monitor the situation.
“The cordon put in place has been extended to 250 metres. There are no residential addresses in the cordoned area and there is no danger to members of the public.
“This has been declared a major incident and there is a multiagency collaborative response to this, with the situation being monitored continually.
“There are two casualties, however, we are unable to confirm the specific level of injury at this stage.”
The cordon was originally 150 metres but has been extended as the incident has developed.
Earlier today, a fire brigade spokesman said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade received a call to an incident at SSI Lackenby, Trunk Road, Grangtown at 2.14pm today.
“We initially sent five fire engines and two remain as the scene as the incident is on-going. There is no danger to the public.”
Pictures circulating online show huge plumes of smoke pouring out of a tower at the site.
A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.10pm to reports of an explosion at British Steel Lackenby Works in Middlesbrough. Six resources have been dispatched to the scene including our Hazardous Area Response Teams. The number of casualties are yet to be confirmed. Fire are also in attendance.”