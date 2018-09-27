Summer can't decide if it's back in Hartlepool or not, with sunshine, frost and winds all forecast for weekend

The sun has got his hat on again in Hartlepool with the town enjoying a slight return to summery weather.

But the Met Office forecast for tomrrow and the weekend covers a range of conditions with temperatures ranging from highs of 19C to lows of 2C

Today we're seeing a largely dry morning with some warm sunshine, but cloud will increase during the afternoon with some intermittent light rain spreading southwards, then clearing during the early evening as fresher weather arrives. Brisk southwesterly winds will ease later and the maximum temperature will be 19 °C.

Tonight is expected to be dry and clear through the evening and night with a light northerly breeze. But its expected to feel cold with a touch of ground frost and the temperature down to as low as 2 °C.

Friday is expected to be a dry day with some prolonged sunshine, though feeling cooler with temperatures noticeably lower than today - but compensated by mainly light winds. The temperature is not expected to go above14 °C.

The outlook for Saturday is for early frost on Saturday, then mainly dry and sunny. There could be the off spot of rain early on Sunday, becoming brighter and cooler later.

Monday is expected to be mainly dry, sometimes sunny, with brisk, cooling winds and rain expected to fall when night comes.