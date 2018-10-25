Sunderland AFC stars show support for X Factor hopeful Molly Scott

Sunderland AFC players have given their backing to teenage singer Molly Scott as she gears up for her second live performance on the X Factor.

SAFC midfielder Max Power, along with captain and fellow midfielder George Honeyman, showed their support for the 16-year-old in a video shared on the club's Twitter account.

In it, the pair said the club was rooting for the Easington star to win the competition.

Power said: "Molly, congratulations on making it to the live shows.

Honeyman added: "Good luck Molly, from everyone here at Sunderland."

Their backing is the latest in a wave of support Molly has received since appearing on the ITV show.

The Stadium of Light in Sunderland. SAFC players Max Power and George Honeymanare backing Molly Scott to win.

On a brief visit home this week, the young performer said she was 'overwhelmed' by the amount of support from the likes local businesses and people in the region, with many putting up 'Vote For Molly' posters.

On Monday, the singer even stopped by her former dance school, Nadine's Academy of Dance and Performing Arts in Hartlepool to see her friends.

She met with teacher Nadine Kennedy Wood and fellow dancers to fill them in on her incredible experience.

In a Tweet this week Molly said: "I am so grateful for all your love and support!

"Please please vote for me on a landline or mobile and add 04 to vote for me.

"Also, vote of the X Factor app, you get five free votes.

"Can’t thank you all enough, but please keep supporting me."