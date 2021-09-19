Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team shared this picture of HM Coastguard's helicopter which rescued the casualty from a beach near Easington Colliery.

Hartlepool and Sunderland coastguard rescue teams were alerted by Humber Coastguard to the incident at about 11.30am on Sunday morning (September 19).

It was reported the casualty had fallen on the beach near Easington Colliery and had a potential broken leg.

They were found quickly after they had used the #What3Words app which gives any location in the wold a unique a combination of three words.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team stated: “Upon arrival the casualty was located quite quickly due to them having passed over their #What3Words location when phoning the coastguard.

“After stabilising the casualty it was deemed the best way to extract them was via rescue 912 [helicopter] which was fortunately already local.”

They were winched aboard and flown to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team were also waiting to help.

