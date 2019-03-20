Supporters step up to help save Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum

Supporters of Hartlepool’s historic Heugh gun battery have stepped forward to help save it.

Community champion Stephen Picton, Councillor Dave Hunter and community centre manager Ian Cawley are organising two sponsored walks on Sunday, May 19, to help the Heugh Battery Museum raise £5,000 to survive.

Trevor Sherwood (left) of LilyAnne's coffee bar in Victoria Road which has pledged �500 to the Heugh battery sponsored walk.

The first is a 16-mile Tommy to Tommy coastal walk leaving at 8am from Seaham’s Tommy statue to the Heugh gun battery’s own Tommy silhouette.

A shorter ‘Wonsie Waddle II’ (WWII), suitable for young families and those who may cannot manage 16 miles, will be held on the same day.

The Mail has led calls to support the battery through our Battery Charge campaign.

Taxi driver Stephen, who is well known for his charity work, said: “I believe it is crucial that our History is preserved, so that children for many generations can come and experience this unique site.”

Ian, the manager of Burbank Community Centre, added: “The battery is one of the true jewels in the crown of Hartlepool and being a veteran myself I will do whatever is needed to save it.”

He encouraged other veterans to join in. Entry for each walk is £5 per head on the understanding that additional sponsorship is raised.

Trevor Sherwood and LilyAnne’s coffee bar have made a fantastic £500 donation. And Hartlepool’s Phoenix Variety Showgroup will hold a fundraiser on May 18.

Coun Hunter said: “The passion the people of this town have when it comes to things like this always amazes me, and I am confident with the support of the people of Hartlepool we can comfortably beat this fundraising target, to ensure the continued success and indeed longevity of the Battery.”

On the day there will also be raffles, tombolas, a face painter as well as

Hartlepool’s legendary Bubbleman to make the event fun and entertaining for all.

Heugh Battery Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “The Heugh Battery is overwhelmed with the support it is receiving from everybody, and these events will certainly help boost not only the income, but also raise the profile of the Battery as well and bring even more visitors to this historic site.”

Entry to the site on the day will be free to anyone who shows their sponsor form.