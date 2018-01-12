Surge in Hartlepool United tickets sales as fans back fight for survival

Tickets are selling fast for Hartlepool United's game against Wrexham as fans get set to rally behind the beleaguered club.

Sales of advanced tickets for the game on Saturday, January 20, currently stand at around 1,200.

That is not counting roughly 2,600 season ticket holders. The club is advising people to buy tickets in advance by contacting the ticket office to avoid disappointment.

Victoria Park has a capacity of 7,856 including around 1,000 in the away end.

Fans have named the day Save Pools Day. They are calling on football fans to get behind the team during this difficult time by filling Victoria Park to boost the club's income.

Many Middlesbrough supporters have said they will attend to repay a debt to Hartlepool United after Pools loaned Borough Victoria Park in 1986 ensuring the Teessiders' survival.

Pools are desperately looking for a new buyer as it faces the threat of going into administration over its lack of cash.

A crowdfunding appeal set up by Pools fan Rachel Cartwright currently stands at over £27,000 as football fans and figures all over the country share the page on social media.