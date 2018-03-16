Swimmers donned Santa suits to raise £1,000 Hartlepool hospice fun run

Swimmers donned Santa suits to raise a whopping £1,000 in a fun run for Hartlepool’s hospice.

Members of Aquaforce Swimming Academy took part in Alice House Hospice’s sponsored Santa Fun Run in December.

Alison Middleton

The Aquaforce team are regulars at the hospice’s annual event, which sees hundreds of Santas and little helpers run around the town’s Ward Jackson Park.

Alison Middleton, head coach at Aquaforce, said “The Alice House Hospice is a charity that we have been proud to support for a number of years now.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the staff and volunteers as they offer compassion and support to people of the town in their time of need.

“We love the Santa Fun Run as it’s a great opportunity to show our support, raise some money, and have some fun.”

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, said: “It’s fantastic to have the continued support of Aquaforce and I would like to thank them for raising such a tremendous amount for our patients and their families.

“The Santa Fun is a lovely event which raises around £5,000 each year and it’s always great to see so many members of Aquaforce taking part.”

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Individuals who access Hospice services can be living with a variety of conditions, including cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, motor neurone disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.