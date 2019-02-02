Taylor Wimpey show home furniture worth thousands goes on sale at Hartlepool’s British Heart Foundation shop

All of the furniture from a five-bedroom show home is up for sale - and it’s to help boost a Hartlepool charity.

More than £33,000 of house contents is up for grabs, including furniture and light fittings.

A generous donation from Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire to the British Heart Foundation.

And it is all now in the hands of the British Heart Foundation which received the generous donation from Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire.

The goods are going up for sale in the charity’s Hartlepool store.

The homebuilder donated all the contents of the five-bedroom ‘Frampton’ Show Home from its Wynyard Manor site, valued at £33,797.

All proceeds from the sales of the items, which also includes pictures and even curtains, will go directly to the British Heart Foundation.

Richard Lay, area manager at the charity, said: “We were delighted by Taylor Wimpey’s generous donation to the British Heart Foundation, the proceeds from which will help us to continue our vital research into heart and circulatory disease.

“We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey and hope this will encourage shoppers in the Hartlepool area to check out the high-quality furniture available at their local British Heart Foundation store.”

Steven Ball, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “Our Wynyard Manor show homes have recently been given a facelift. As part of this, we wanted to donate the household items to a worthy cause like the British Heart Foundation.

“The work that the BHF do is invaluable and we are happy to be able to support them in whatever way that we can.”

The British Heart Foundation funds research into all forms of heart and circulatory disease and the things that cause them.

Steven added: “This idea was something a little different and we hope that the British Heart Foundation have great success in fundraising from the items.”

But the donation is not the only one to come from the housebuilders.

Taylor’s Wimpey’s Lavenham show home at Wynyard Manor has also recently undergone a refurbishment.

And that meant all the furniture could be donated to the Daisy Chain Project which supports families who are affected by autism in the Tees Valley area.