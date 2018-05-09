Tears for couple after Red Dreams police inquiry into Hartlepool charity closed without action

A couple say they broke down in tears after they were told a police probe into the charity they funded was being closed without any action to be taken against them.

Ian and Dawn McManus set up Red Dreams in memory of their son Kyle after he died 11 years ago aged 16, but say they were “left with nothing” by the inquiry launched following their suspension by its six other trustees in January 2017.

Red Dreams, in Whitby Street South, is now the base of Kyle's Dreams.

Former civil servant Ian, 48, and English teacher Dawn, 47, say they were forced to move out of the town after claims were made against them to Cleveland Police.

Now they say they are looking at “moving onwards and upwards” after officers confirmed the inquiry has been closed.

A Cleveland Police spokesman told the Mail: “A thorough investigation took place and a file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service. Officers have now closed the investigation pending any new lines of enquiry.”

The McManuses say they were spoken to twice by police and answered all questions, but were never told of the precise accusations or arrested.

They believe concerns centred on claims of false accounting and the suggestion funds were used fraudulently by them, but say they have been “completely vindicated” of the accusations.

Last month they launched Kyle’s Dream, with the aim of continuing the work they first set out to do.

Dawn said: “Because of this we have lost everything, the charity that took 10 years to build, which now does not exist, some of Kyle’s closest friends and our home of 20 years as we had to move from a town we loved and where our son still rests.

“We lost everything for nothing.

“We’re hoping to pick up from where we left off now that we don’t have this hanging over our heads.

“There’s been a lot of support from people, it’s been incredible and that’s why we love the town.

“A massive cloud has been lifted.”

Ian added: “I’m just numb. “Hartlepool and the North East had something special, it had grown into much more than just Kyle’s legacy, it was a support network for many people.”

Kyle’s Dream, based in the former Red Dreams offices, in Whitby Street, is running sessions including guitar, drumming and vocal sessions, rehearsal rooms and recording facilities.

Red Dreams was closed by its remaining members in January.