Teenage girls quizzed by police over Hartlepool 20 vehicle damage spree

Two teenage girls have been questioned by police after at least 20 vehicles suffered criminal damage.

Cleveland Police have received a spate of reports of cars being scratched and damaged in the Foggy Furze area of Hartlepool between Monday and Wednesday night this week.

Caledonian Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid

Police say they believe the incidents are just “a small fraction” of cases.

One resident told the Mail how he was a victim on three consecutive nights when both of his cars were scratched.

He has supplied police with home CCTV footage as part of their enquiries.

Two 14-year-old girls have been interviewed by police and the force has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

One of the victims, who lives in Caledonian Road, who did not wish to be named, said: “Both of my cars have been damaged, one more than the other.

“On one car it is just one door. On the other it is two doors and a front wing.

“It is upsetting. It is going to be expensive and I could certainly do without it.

“I bought this house twelve and a half years ago and we have never had any issues.

“This is mindless vandalism but it can be fixed.

“There are worse things going on in the world that can’t be fixed.”

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said on their Facebook page: “Hartlepool Community Safety Team has been made aware of a series of incidents of criminal damage to motor vehicles in the Foggy Furze area of town which occurred between Monday 27th August and Wednesday 29th August.

“In excess of 20 vehicles have so far been reported to have been scratched in the areas between Caledonian Road, Westbrooke Avenue, Fernwood Avenue and Oxford Road, with some vehicles targeted on more than one occasion over the three nights.

“Officers investigating the incidents have been carrying out CCTV enquiries and speaking with local residents.

“Two females aged 14 are being interviewed voluntarily in relation to the incidents.

“It is thought that the incidents reported are only a small fraction of those that occurred and that further reports may be received.”

Anyone who has been a victim of damage or who has information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.