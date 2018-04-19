Teenage singers hailed by town mayor as ‘perfect examples’

Three talented teenage singers from Hartlepool have been recognised by the town’s Mayor for their commitment to entertainment and voluntary work in the community.

Lucy Wright, 14, a student at Manor Academy, Shannon Smith-Dowson, 13, who attends Dyke House Sports and Technology College and Alicia Hutchins, 16, who goes to St Hild’s Church of England School, were recently invited into Hartlepool Civic Centre where they met Councillor Paul Beck and his wife Mary, the Mayoress of Hartlepool.

The mayor has hailed the youngsters as ‘perfect examples’ and said after their performance that ‘they were amazing and an absolute credit to themselves, their families, their schools and the town of Hartlepool’.

They were each presented with a certificate and a ceremonial plaque.

The invite followed their performance at a Girl Guides awards night at Middlesbrough FC’s Riverside Stadium which was attended by Councillor Beck.

The girls, who met at the former Red Dreams performing arts charity in Hartlepool, formed the Dreamers in February 2017

The teenagers have also been actively raising money for Creative Minds, which helps young people of all ages to develop their creative talents, and was created after the demise of Red Dreams.

“When I saw them perform at the Girl Guides awards night, I thought they were amazing and an absolute credit to themselves, their families, their schools and the town of Hartlepool.

“I thought it would be fitting to invite them into my parlour at the Civic Centre to give them the recognition they so richly deserve,” said Councillor Beck.

The girl band’s fundraising involved taking part in a sponsored walk from the Raby Arms pub in Hart Village to the clock tower at Seaton Carew which raised £600.

Along the route, they took part in a series of challenges, including singing outside the Aldi Store in the town’s Dunston Road.

Councillor Beck added: “Very often young people get a bad press, but I know from my year in office as Mayor of this great town that we have so many talented and community-minded individuals.

“Alicia, Lucy and Shannon are perfect examples and I would like to congratulate them on their achievements to date and to wish them every success in the future.”