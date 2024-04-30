Teesside Named one of UK’s ‘Banned Driver Capitals’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teesside has been revealed as one of the UK’s capitals for disqualified drivers, with nearly twice as many motorists stripped of their licence here than in the UK average.

A Freedom of Information request from temporary insurance experts Dayinsure revealed how many drivers in each UK postcode area are banned from driving.

Motorists can be disqualified from driving if they accumulate 12 points or more on their licence, or if they are convicted of a driving offence.

Teesside has the third highest proportion of banned drivers, with roughly one in 231 drivers in the city currently not allowed to get behind the wheel.

On average across the UK, around one in 431 drivers have had their licence revoked – highlighting how stark the issue of dangerous driving is in the UK’s worst affected areas.

In total, over 2,000 people in Teesside are currently disqualified from driving, out of 465,000 local licence holders.

Areas with the highest proportion of banned drivers:

Bradford: One in 191 drivers banned (2,320 people disqualified)

Liverpool: One in 204 drivers banned (3,184)

Teesside: One in 231 drivers banned (2,008)

Newport: One in 237 drivers banned (1,656)

Wakefield: One in 239 drivers banned (1,732)

While Bradford has the highest proportion of banned drivers, London has the most local licence holders who have been disqualified.

In total, 7,995 motorists are currently banned from driving in the capital. However, with over four million licence holders, that’s just one in 544 drivers currently banned – a lower rate than the national average.

The area with the second highest number of banned drivers is Birmingham, with over 4,000 motorists currently without a licence (4,296).

Nicholas Shaw, Director of Operations at Dayinsure, commented:

“While the vast majority of UK motorists comply with the law, it is still alarming to see that so many motorists have been disqualified from driving due to dangerous and careless driving.

“The data highlights how vital it is for motorists to take extra care and attention when driving, as you never know what other road users might be doing – you sadly cannot just assume that others will drive as carefully as you would.