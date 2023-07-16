News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction

The Range in Hartlepool closed following fire that set sprinklers off

The Range homeware store in Hartlepool is closed following a fire on Saturday afternoon.
By Mark Payne
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST

The fire brigade were called to the shop on the Teesbay Retail Park, on Brenda Road, at around 5.45pm on July 15.

It was after a small fire broke out on the ground floor setting off the sprinklers.

The store is closed today, Sunday, July 16.

The fire brigade on scene at The Range on Saturday. (Photo: Teesside Incidents)The fire brigade on scene at The Range on Saturday. (Photo: Teesside Incidents)
The fire brigade on scene at The Range on Saturday. (Photo: Teesside Incidents)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 17.43 to The Range on Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

“There was a small fire on the ground floor of the shop and sprinklers were in use.”

Two fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham stations were dispatched.

Firefighters used a hosereel and breathing apparatus to put the fire out.

The Range at Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank ReidThe Range at Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid
The Range at Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was over by 6.30pm. No details of damage were available but the brigade said it was believed to be minimal.

Staff confirmed to the Mail on Sunday morning the store is currently closed to customers.

Related topics:HartlepoolThe RangeBillingham