The fire brigade were called to the shop on the Teesbay Retail Park, on Brenda Road, at around 5.45pm on July 15.

It was after a small fire broke out on the ground floor setting off the sprinklers.

The store is closed today, Sunday, July 16.

The fire brigade on scene at The Range on Saturday. (Photo: Teesside Incidents)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 17.43 to The Range on Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

“There was a small fire on the ground floor of the shop and sprinklers were in use.”

Two fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham stations were dispatched.

Firefighters used a hosereel and breathing apparatus to put the fire out.

The Range at Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was over by 6.30pm. No details of damage were available but the brigade said it was believed to be minimal.