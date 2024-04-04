The Red Radio launches first female duo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dave Roberts Owner of The Red Radio said – “As a truly inclusive business it makes sense to bring an all-female show to the airwaves, particularly Charlotte and Donna. Having met both ladies recently, they’re so bubbly and I was bowled over by their enthusiasm and infectious personalities. I think they will be a great addition to the station output and I’m looking forward to hearing Loose Lips on The Red. I hope the people of Teesside feel the same way.”

The show Loose Lips is broadly based on the hit TV programme Loose Women who discuss issues from a female perspective - from politics and current affairs to the latest gossip - meeting the celebrities and faces behind those headlines. The only difference being that Loose Lips will be on a LOCAL basis.

Donna and Charlotte are the founders of local Woman’s Group Pimm's & Needles. Pimm’s & Needles are a not-for-profit women’s group set up in 2015 to bring women together across communities. It started with one group in Hurworth and now has 32 groups meeting each month across County Durham, Darlington, North Yorkshire, and Teesside with over 1500 women coming along each month.

Donna Feeney co-founder of Pimm’s and Needles said - "We’re super excited for our new show on The Red, we’ll be sharing showbiz news, having some fun features and also be talking about matters that are important to us as women." She continued "We currently welcome over 1500 women to our monthly groups at Pimm’s & Needles, so there will be stories about the activities we get up to as well as guests who we meet along the way.”

Charlotte Pyrah co-founder said “We'll be on air every Wednesday between 2-4pm starting on Wednesday 13th March. Unless we press the wrong button - if we do there will be some music instead!"