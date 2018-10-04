The search goes on for two stray goats in Hartlepool as animal experts warn people not to approach them

People are being urged to stay away from two goats that have evaded capture after days of roaming around Hartlepool.

These two goats have been giving rescuers the runaround after turning up in Hartlepool.

The two goats on the beach.

The animals were spotted on Tuesday on the Headland, including on the beach and in the Spion Kop cemetery.

Officers from the RSPCA and Hartlepool's Trading Standards team, who have responsibility for animal welfare, spent several hours trying to catch them but have so far been unsuccessful.

It is not known where they have come from but people are being urged not to approach them.

RSPCA chief inspector Mark Gent said today: “We had officers out all morning looking for these goats but unfortunately were unable to find them.

The search continues.

“We got some information through at lunchtime and were at the location within ten minutes but the goats weren’t there when we arrived and despite looking for another two hours we couldn’t locate them.

"These are large goats with horns and could potentially cause injury if not handled properly so we would urge the public to stay away from them and to please call us on 0300 1234 999 if they see them.”

The RSPCA first became aware of the goats on Tuesday and have made several attempts to capture them.

RSPCA chief inspector Mark Gent said previously: "This is going to be a difficult rescue as the area where the goats are is a large, open expanse of land on a cliff side.

"The goats seem to be healthy older animals, and are not allowing us to get close to them before they make a run for it."

Anyone who sees the goats is advised to keep their distance and to contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234999 providing as much information as possible of their whereabouts.